Recycle, reuse, and repair: the Five Cities Repair Café comes to San Luis Obispo

On Saturday at the Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo, community members received free fixes to their belongings at the Five Cities Repair Café.

The event was sponsored by the Pismo Community Church, which says the goal of the café was to encourage locals to recycle, reuse, and repair.

The Five Cities Repair Café is a non-profit that's been organizing events on the Central Coast since 2019.

“Part of what we're doing here, it's not just a place to come get things fixed. We're also trying to teach people how to do it themselves as we go," Ken Leonard, a volunteer at the event, told KSBY. "So we'll demonstrate, we'll explain the steps."

Organizers say the event's local volunteers all hope to counter the habit of tossing things in the landfill by fixing them instead.

You can see when the non-profit's next event will be on the Five Cities Repair Café website.