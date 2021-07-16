Recycled water hydrant bursts on Prado Rd.

On Friday morning, a recycled water hydrant in San Luis Obispo burst and sent water shooting into the air.

It happened near the Water Resource Recovery Facility on Prado Rd. Officials with San Luis Obispo City Utilities say they got the call at 11:39 a.m.

Joe Little, Chief Water Operator for the City of San Luis Obispo, said the burst came from a three inch recycled water hydrant.

Water was flowing at full-pressure for about ten minutes, and Little estimated the water loss at roughly eight to ten thousand gallons. He said the proximity to the the water reclamation facility gave the hydrant such strong pressure.

The lost water is not part of the drinking water system. The hydrant supplied recycled water, which Little said is used for construction.

City officials haven't yet determined the cause of the burst.