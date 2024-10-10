Red Cross asks Central Coast community to help amid Helene-related blood shortage

The American Red Cross is asking community members on the Central Coast and in areas outside of the southeast to donate blood in lieu of Hurricane Helene.

Since making landfall, the organization says the storm and its aftermath have led to the cancellation of more than 100 blood drives, causing thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

The American Red Cross says that the lack of donations in the southeast is impacting its national inventory and ability to move blood whenever and wherever it is needed most.

If community members are interested in donating blood, the American Red Cross has organized the following times at which they can do so in Santa Barbara County.



Goleta

Oct. 17: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UCSB Kappa Alpha Theta, 6551 El Colegio Road

Santa Barbara

Oct. 10: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Santa Barbara Athletic Club, 520 Castillo Street

Oct. 14: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 2707 State Street

Oct. 28: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 2707 State Street

The organization also says anyone who donates blood, platelets, or plasma from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card and will be automatically entered for a chance to win 1 of 3 $5,000 gift cards.

Community members can find more information about how to contribute to the initiative by visiting the American Red Cross website, calling its phone line at 1-800-RED CROSS, or downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App.