Red Cross gives away free storm clean up kits

The American Red Cross gave away free clean up kits to San Luis Obispo County residents who experienced damage to their homes or property during the storms.

The free kits included buckets, shovels, disinfectants, brooms, sponges, gloves, masks and other items that can be used to remove water, mud or debris.

"I did see the warning, but that was more for the Oceano locals, And luckily, we were okay within our side of town," said Grover Beach resident, Diana Castaneda. "But when it comes to Monday's storm, it was pretty bad. Our garage flooded, and, you know, the school, it was terrible. Yeah, it was scary, definitely. I got a text from my cousin this morning saying that they were giving out some cleaning kits and supplies, so we were like, yeah, we could definitely use it, so that's why we're here. We came to get whatever help we can get."

The Red Cross also provided comfort kits with personal hygiene items and water and snacks to those who need them.