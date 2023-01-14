Red Cross opening shelter for flood-displaced residents in San Luis Obispo County

The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for residents who are displaced due to flooding.

The shelter will be located at San Luis Obispo High School, 1499 San Luis Drive in San Luis Obispo.

The shelter will open at 3 p.m. Saturday and will accept pets.

Certain neighborhoods in Los Osos and Oceano are currently under an evacuation warning. An evacuation order is also in place for parts of Oceano.

In addition, officials say localized flooding is occurring throughout the county and any resident experiencing flooding or who is displaced from their home is welcome at the shelter.

If you have questions, call the Phone Assistance Center at (805) 781-5678 or visit ReadySLO.org.

