Red Cross opens evacuation center at Cal Poly

American Red Cross is opening an evacuation center at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo for community members in San Luis Obispo County.

The center is located on campus in Crandall Hall and opens at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

Community members who are ordered to evacuate can go to this location for a safe place to stay.

Red Cross will provide meals, snacks, water, emotional support and health services.

Small pets are welcome and San Luis Obispo County Animal Services will assist with sheltering larger animals at the shelter.

Anyone affected by the storm is welcome, even if they are not under an evacuation order.

