Red Cross opens evacuation center for those threatened by debris flow

An evacuation center is open at Santa Barbara Community College for all residents impacted by the potential debris flow and flooding near the Alisal Fire burn scar.

Organized by the American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast, volunteers will be providing shelter, meals, water, and hygiene items for families affected by the evacuations.

The Red Cross invites those dealing with evacuations to also utilize the center to wait and receive important updates as the storm moves in.

The organization says additional volunteers and locations are on alert and ready to respond throughout the Central Coast region.

The Red Cross wants to remind residents to be prepared during times of severe winter weather:

Create and practice an evacuation plan for your family or business.

Assemble and maintain an emergency preparedness kit.

Watch the patterns of storm water drainage on slopes near your home.

Listen for unusual sounds that might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together.

Before re-entering your home, look outside for loose powerlines, damaged gas lines, foundation cracks, or other damage.

More evacuation safety tips and information on becoming a volunteer to help families in need can be found here.

