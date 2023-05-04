Red Cross & Paso Fire to install 120 free smoke alarms

The American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter and the Paso Robles Fire Dept. will team up to install more than 100 free smoke alarms for local families, according to a press release.

This collaboration will take place during the Sound the Alarm event at the Quail Run Estates in Paso Robles on Saturday, May 6.

American Red Cross officials say this effort is part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,723 lives since launching in Oct. 2014.

The event will kick off at 9 a.m. and the smoke alarm installations in nearby homes will continue until 1:30 p.m.