Red Cross shelter open for storm-displaced residents in SLO County

KSBY
An American Red Cross shelter is set up for storm-displaced residents at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 13:34:19-04

An American Red Cross shelter is open in San Luis Obispo for county residents who are under an Evacuation Warning or who have been displaced due to flooding.

The shelter is set up at the Veterans Memorial Building located at 801 Grand Avenue.

Pets are welcome.

Neighborhoods in Arroyo Grande, Cayucos, Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Oceano, and Paso Robles are currently under Evacuation Warnings due to the risk of flooding during the current storm system.

Detailed maps of the Evacuation Warnings are available on ReadySLO.org.

County emergency officials say that if evacuations become necessary in those areas, notifications will be issued via Wireless Emergency Alerts, reverse 911, and social media.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
