Red Cross shelter opening Friday in Morro Bay

Posted at 6:58 PM, Jan 19, 2023
The American Red Cross is opening a shelter in Morro Bay for residents who have been displaced due to the storms.

The shelter will be located at the Morro Bay Community Center at 1001 Kennedy Way. It will open at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 20, and will close on the morning of Tuesday, January 24.

Anyone displaced from their home because of the storms is welcome and pets will be accepted.

People in need of assistance following last week's storms can find information on the RecoverSLO.org website, or call the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678.

