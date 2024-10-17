Red Cross volunteers to be trained for deployment to hurricane-devastated states

On Saturday, the American Red Cross of Central California will host a Shelter Academy in Santa Barbara to train community members interested in deploying to communities affected by the recent hurricanes.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara Red Cross on State Street.

Organizers say volunteers will undergo a shelter simulation and learn the essential skills needed in a shelter, including deployment and sheltering fundamentals. No prior experience is necessary, according to the organization.

American Red Cross officials say the training is critical in responding to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which have devastated communities in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

More than 50 disaster workers from Central California have already been deployed to help in those areas throughout the past three weeks, according to the American Red Cross.

Community members interested in participating in the Shelter Academy can sign up on the organization's webpage.

The non-profit says Central Coast residents can also help in other ways; financial donations can be made on its website or by texting HURRICANES to 90999. Individuals can give blood or platelets or sign up to become a volunteer by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.