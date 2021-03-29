Red Wolf Barbershop donates free haircuts to 12 junior high students

Several El Camino Junior High School students are ready for picture day, thanks to the generosity of a Santa Maria barbershop.

The Red Wolf Barbershop donated free haircuts to 12 junior high students Sunday.

Many students have not been able to get regular haircuts due to COVID-19-related closures.

The barbershop wanted to help local students look their best for El Camino's picture day on Monday.

"They did an amazing job on my hair. I'm totally gonna be back here soon with my parents and hope all of us can get a haircut," said Isaac Antonio Martinez, a 7th grader at El Camino Junior High.

The students and staff wore masks at all times during their haircuts.

The student's parents waited outside the barbershop to follow social distancing guidelines.