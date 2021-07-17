Referees needed for local high school football season

The Los Padres Football Official Association is in need of officials for its next season.

The association is short referees for the next season of high school football.

They ask that people who may be interested come out Saturday to Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.

They say that turnout for refs is lower than usual after a year of not being able to play due to the pandemic.

"We had as many as 80-90 officials this year. I think we're down to 65 or so and so we need more officials, especially with the youth game coming back again," said Jerry Mrozek, vice president of the Los Padres Football Association.

Officials get paid for each game but the class to learn how to referee is free.

The class will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Pioneer Valley High.