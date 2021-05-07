Regal movie theater in Santa Maria to reopen Friday

The Regal Edwards Santa Maria & RPX movie theater will reopen on Friday after being closed because of the pandemic.

The first movie of the day will be "Mortal Kombat," showing at noon.

Other films include "Wrath of Man," "Godzilla vs. Kong," and "Raya and the Last Dragon."

Theater managers say moviegoers will be required to wear masks, capacity will be limited to 50%, and theaters will be disinfected between every show.

"We've really missed Regal and the staff here at this particular location and watching movies," said Kristen LaGrange, Santa Maria Town Center Marketing Manager. "They really bring a lot of life and vibrance to the mall so we're really looking forward to having them back."

