Regional Olympic Training Facility could be coming to San Luis Obispo

A group of local organizations, including Meathead Movers and the Cal Poly wrestling team, are teaming up to try and bring an Olympic regional training center to San Luis Obispo.

The organizations started a fundraising campaign to cover costs to put a wrestling facility into the old Crux Climbing Center near Sinsheimer Park.

The 6,000 square-foot facility would include 5,000 square feet of new wrestling mats.

Aaron Steed, the CEO of Meathead Movers, says having the facility recognized as an Olympic regional training center would have several benefits for the entire San Luis Obispo County wrestling community.

“They will subsidize the cost for the U.S. Olympic team to come train here in San Luis Obispo with other world-class athletes and our division one wrestling program, Cal Poly," Steed said. "When that happens, there’s going to be clinics, there’s going to be private lessons; the local youth wrestlers are going to meet the heroes of our sport here in San Luis Obispo.”

Steed says the campaign needs to raise recurring $15,000 monthly donations for the three-year lease of the facility.

The plan is to officially open on August 1.

