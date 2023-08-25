Registered sex offender accused of grabbing child in downtown San Luis Obispo

A registered sex offender was arrested last weekend on suspicion of inappropriately touching a ten-year-old girl whom he allegedly followed into a business in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The incident was reported at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at a business near the Higuera and Chorro Street intersection.

The victim reportedly told officers that the man, identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Oscar Davis, "grabbed her buttocks and tried to pick her up." Police say the victim and a sibling then yelled for their mother who confronted Davis and kept him inside the store while she called 911.

Davis was arrested and booked into the county jail on multiple charges.

The criminal complaint against Davis includes four counts: annoying or molesting a child under 18 with a prior sex crime conviction, child molesting, lewd act upon a child, and sexual battery by restraint.

Davis has two prior child molestation convictions and is registered as a sex offender in the Megan's Law database with an address in Santa Maria.

According to court documents, he also has a prior first-degree burglary conviction, which is considered a strike.

As of Thursday evening, Davis remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $150,000.

