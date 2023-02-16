Registration open for TK in Santa Maria, all 4-year-olds now welcome

Parents were able to register their children starting Wednesday at schools in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

Previously, only a small portion of 4-year-olds who were born in certain months of the year was able to enroll.

Now, the district is encouraging anyone with a child who will turn four on or before Sept. 1, to register them for TK.

District officials say TK helps prepare students for Kindergarten more thoroughly.

"The sooner you can get kids educated and get them into a space with other students, especially after the pandemic, more socialization, really getting them into classes, it's the best thing that you can do."

Education officials say this is a new guideline in California.

