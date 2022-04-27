Registration opens for Central Coast Home Brewing Competition at Mid-State Fair

Attention all home brewers! The California Mid-State Fair's Central Coast Home Brewing Competition is now accepting entries.

The competition will take place in June and feature beer, ciders, and perries made by amateur brewers in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Judges will evaluate the entries based on aroma, appearance, and flavor.

The winners will be displayed in the Ponderosa Pavilion during the fair.

Registration is open until Friday, June 3. Each entry costs $7.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 20 through July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.