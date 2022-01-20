Registration opens for spring classes at Allan Hancock College

There is still time for students to register for spring classes at Allan Hancock College as the spring semester starts on January 24.

This spring, Hancock will continue to offer credit and noncredit classes in a variety of formats, including in-person, live online, and “room and Zoom” hybrid classes.

The college offers a range of support services for students this spring including financial aid, free tutoring, free academic counseling, free textbooks for classes, free food, and free bus passes.

Students taking 12 credits or more may also qualify for Hancock’s Promise Plus program, which will pay for the cost of their tuition for spring 2022 and the 2022-23 academic year.

The Hancock Promise Plus is available to any first-time, continuing, returning, transfer and even international students regardless of residency.

Prospective students can view available courses, apply, and register for spring classes on the Allan Hancock College website.

