Relay for Life event raises money for cancer research

Cancer survivors and their loved ones joined together in Orcutt Saturday for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life event.

The event served as a way for people affected by the disease to connect, and also as a fundraiser for cancer research.

Lisa Bodrogi, a 14-year cancer survivor, said that the fundraiser and the people involved are especially important following her cancer diagnosis.

"Some people think, 'Oh, cancer's been around so long, it's not that big of a deal.' But when you're on the journey, you really realize all that's involved to keep yourself alive," Bodrogi said.

Organizers say that the event usually raises about $10,000 a year.

The next Relay for Life event will be held at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on May 17, 2025.

