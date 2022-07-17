Relay for Life of Santa Maria hosts 24th annual event

Saturday was the 24th annual Relay for Life of Santa Maria.

The community rallied together in Nipomo at the American Cancer Society event.

Relay for Life of Santa Maria is a community of survivors, caregivers, and volunteers who believe the future can be free from cancer.

"There's a lot of laughter, there's a lot of tears,” said Kellie Oullette, the Relay for Life of Santa Maria event lead. “You know it is kind of an emotional day, but we're all here to fight back against this disease, that's why we’re here."

The organization said its goal is to bring awareness about preventative measures that can be taken, routine screenings for early detection, and the resources available through the American Cancer Society.