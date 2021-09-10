Remembering 9/11: Central Coast events commemorating 20 years later

Saturday marks 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks, and many local agencies will be hosting special events to recognize the somber anniversary.

In Santa Barbara, the sheriff's office along with other local agencies are hosting their first 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens. Community members are invited to join the event which starts at 9 a.m.

In Atascadero, a special Patriot's Day commemoration will take place at 5 p.m. in front of City Hall. After the ceremony, Atascadero firefighters will be selling exclusive remembrance t-shirts as part of a fundraising effort for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

In Santa Maria, the fire department will hold a simple ceremony at each fire station in the city. Starting at 7:20 a.m., fire trucks will be pulled out in front of each station, there will be brief remarks, a moment of silence, and the U.S. flag will be lowered.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will also host brief ceremonies at each of its 16 fire stations at 9 a.m. that include a moment of silence and the lowering of the flag to half-staff.

In Grover Beach, the city's annual ceremonies are taking place virtually due to the pandemic. The day's events will include a special memorial flag ceremony, a virtual tour of memorabilia sharing documentation from that day. Those interested in taking part in this remembrance tribute and paying their respects can join live via the City's Facebook Page starting at 9:00 a.m.