Renovated Port San Luis recreation dock opens to the public

A new-and-improved recreation dock at Port San Luis in Avila Beach opened to the public on Friday, June 2, offering boaters, kayakers and paddle boarders an easier and more streamlined way to access the water.

“It's going to be great for business and for the public.,” Alicia Avina said, owner of Avila Paddle Sports. “[Port San Luis Harbor District] got a grant to build a dock that would allow the boaters more access for loading and unloading and taking off in the port, and also for kayakers and paddleboarders. “

Perhaps the most significant addition to the dock is an extension that has a lower height which will allow easier entry and exit for paddleboarders, kayakers and swimmers.

An additional ramp was added, too, so recreational users can access the dock when someone is loading their boat into the water. Previously there was a single ramp, which could lead to congestion on the ramp and the dock itself during busy times.

“This weekend we've had dozens of boaters out here, dozens of kayakers and paddleboarders bringing their own equipment,” Avina said. “And it worked really seamlessly with the extension. Everybody had more space and it seemed a lot safer.”

The plan was funded through a grant which was approved prior to the docks being damaged during storms in January.