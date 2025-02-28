Reopening of Camp Roberts airstrip leads to increased air traffic in Paso Robles area

If you’ve noticed an increase in planes in northern San Luis Obispo County, some of them may be coming from Camp Roberts.

Base officials tell KSBY News there is an increase in air operations following the reopening of the more than 50-year-old East Garrison Camp Roberts Airstrip.

It was recently upgraded to accommodate a wider variety of aircraft, including the C-17.

The base says the planes primarily fly along Highway 101. People along the highway may also be able to see military parachute operations.

According to Camp Roberts, there may be other air traffic in the area not associated with the base, including fighter jet activity from the Central Valley and out of state “utilizing the Military Operations Area (MOA) along the Central Coast.”

