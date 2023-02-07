Rep. Carbajal announces more than $23 million in funding for Central Coast transit

More than $23 million will go toward public transit improvements on the Central Coast.

On Tuesday, Congressman Salud Carbajal announced $23,577,941 in funding authorized through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the improvements.

The funding provided through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) includes:

$4,815,298 for San Luis Obispo

$1,763,907 for Lompoc

$2,225,901 for Arroyo Grande

$8,772,266 for Santa Barbara

$7,000,569 for Santa Maria

According to a press release from the office of Congressman Carbajal, the funding allocated to the Central Coast by the FTA is part of more than $2 billion in funding that California received for Fiscal Year 2023.

Since its enactment, more than $370 million has been allocated to the Central Coast to support infrastructure, clean water, climate resilience and other related projects.

These projects include $75 million for improvements to the US 101 freeway, more than $6 million for airport improvements and funds to plug abandoned oil wells in Channel Islands National Park.