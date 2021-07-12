Watch
Rep. Carbajal meets with teachers, parents to discuss Child Tax Credit changes

KSBY
Rep. Salud Carbajal visits teachers and parents at CAPSLO Head Start in Nipomo July 12
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 16:20:27-04

Rep. Salud Carbajal sat down with some parents in Nipomo Monday to discuss upcoming changes to the Child Tax Credit.

The American Rescue Plan recently expanded the tax credit.

Instead of one-time tax credits, advanced payments will start going out to families as early as July 15 unless parents decide to opt out.

Those who qualify may receive payments up to $300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 through 17.

Monday, Carbajal visited teachers and parents at CAPSLO Head Start in Nipomo.

For more information on the Child Tax Credit, click here.

