Rep. Carbajal secures Congress's recognition of space launch noise disruptions

For the first time, Congress is advancing federal legislation that acknowledges the disruption space launch noise has on nearby communities like Vandenberg Village and Lompoc.

The governing body is also outlining steps it believes the Department of Defense should take to mitigate the impact of sonic booms and other disturbances this week.

The language was secured by Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24), a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee and the federal representative for the communities surrounding the Western Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

“Residents of the Central Coast in Lompoc and other communities nearby Vandenberg have shared their growing concerns as increased space launch cadence makes launch noise a larger burden on their routines and quality of life,” said Rep. Carbajal in a press release. “This language makes it clear to the Department of Defense that these are not concerns they can plug their ears and ignore. Congress will take these impacts seriously.”

This will mark the first time Congress has approved language formally acknowledging the disruption that space launch noise can cause for nearby communities— a step that officials say is first in improving federal response to the noise impacts.

“The cadence of national security space launches is increasing. While vital, the noise associated with [launches], particularly sonic booms, can be disruptive to nearby communities. Facilities such as hospitals, daycares, schools, senior living facilities, and private residences can all be impacted by noise disturbances,” the language reads in part. “The Department [of Defense] already has a Community Noise Mitigation Program for fixed-wing aircraft. […] It could be beneficial to stand up a similar program to make grants to communities impacted by national security space launches for the purpose of installing noise-mitigating insulation at nearby facilities.”

This year’s bill passed the House this week, putting the language on track to be signed by President Joe Biden by the end of the month.