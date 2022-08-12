Rep. Carbajal visits San Luis Obispo, speaks on Inflation Reduction Act

Representative Salud Carbajal spoke at in San Luis Obispo at San Luis Ranch Thursday.

This comes one day before the House of Representatives is set to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act.

The bill started out in the house as the "build back better plan," and got reworked in the Senate. It is now going to the House for a vote that could send it to President Biden's desk to become a law.

Congressman Carbajal said the bill will do two major things, lower the costs of prescription drugs. and give a boost to clean energy production in the U.S. Two things he hopes will put money back in the pockets of Americans.

Rep. Carbajal said the bill includes rebates and tax credits to help cover the cost of energy-efficient appliances, such as solar panels and electric vehicles. If approved, the bill will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

"it will do all of this while lowering our federal budget deficit and without raising taxes on anyone making less than 400 thousand dollars a year," said Carbajal.

Carbajal said the bill is not perfect but it is a major step forward on several fronts for Americans.

"This is about the future of our children, and the planet, and our children's children. The next generation. That's what this is about."