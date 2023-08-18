Rep. Panetta meets with local veterans marking 1 year since PACT act

Representative Jimmy Panetta met with Veterans in Paso Robles Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Honoring Our PACT Act.

The Congressman joined the panel of leaders from the veteran affairs department and local veterans to discuss the importance of these new benefits and care for veterans.

The new law provides training and helps veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during service.

More than 3.5 million veterans are able to take advantage of these services.

"The first and foremost thing that people need to know is that burden, that presumptive burden is lowered exponentially," said Rep. Panetta. "Therefore, people should have more confidence and be more willing to come to the VA, reach out to the VA and get the services that they deserve."

Veterans affairs representatives were also at the event to help veterans in attendance process their claims.