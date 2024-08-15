Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rep. Panetta secures federal funding to modernize Paso Robles Airport

The grant will be used to support the Paso Robles Airport's Master Plan.
paso robles airport.JPG
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Paso Robles Regional Airport
paso robles airport.JPG
Posted
and last updated

Rep. Jimmy Panetta secured a $530,610 federal grant that will go toward modernization efforts at the Paso Robles Airport.

The funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Airport Improvement Program.

It will be used to modernize the Paso Robles Airport's Master Plan, according to government officials.

This will involve updates to the airport's layout plan, spaceport plan, aeronautical survey and sustainability efforts.

“Improvements to Paso Robles Airport are important and impactful to our local economy, safety, and security,” said Rep. Panetta.

This year, more than $1.1 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding has been invested in airport infrastructure projects around the country.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paris_2024_Olympic_Games_Website_480x360.jpg