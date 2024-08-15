Rep. Panetta secures federal funding to modernize Paso Robles Airport

Rep. Jimmy Panetta secured a $530,610 federal grant that will go toward modernization efforts at the Paso Robles Airport.

The funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Airport Improvement Program.

It will be used to modernize the Paso Robles Airport's Master Plan, according to government officials.

This will involve updates to the airport's layout plan, spaceport plan, aeronautical survey and sustainability efforts.

“Improvements to Paso Robles Airport are important and impactful to our local economy, safety, and security,” said Rep. Panetta.

This year, more than $1.1 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding has been invested in airport infrastructure projects around the country.