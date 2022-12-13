Rep. Salud Carbajal meets with Ukrainian government

Monday, Rep. Salud Carbajal gathered with U.S. representatives to discuss the congressional delegation to Ukraine.

Over the weekend, the delegation first traveled to Poland, where they met with U.S. troops deployed to the region.

After that, they went to Ukraine, where they met with members of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv.

Rep. Carbajal went on the trip with 4 other representatives from around the U.S.

He commented on the Department of Defense’s effort to help Ukraine.

“The DOD has also said that they will run out of money by spring for Ukraine, so it's imperative that we are able to move without delay, and a delay would be disastrous,” said Carbajal.

Last December, Carbajal traveled to Ukraine before the invasion, where he met with members of the country’s government and special forces.