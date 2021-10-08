Watch
Rep. Salud Carbajal to present new flag to Santa Ynez school

KSBY
Rep. Salud Carbajal visits teachers and parents at CAPSLO Head Start in Nipomo on July 12. Carbajal will visit Santa Ynez Valley Charter School on Friday, Oct. 8, to present the school with a new flag.
Posted at 10:59 AM, Oct 08, 2021
Congressman Salud Carbajal is presenting a new flag to the students and staff of Santa Ynez Valley Charter School Friday morning.

The new flag was flown at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. and will be used for the daily Pledge of Allegiance.

The event takes place on the playground beginning at 10 a.m. during a special assembly.

Santa Ynez Valley Charter students will raise the flag and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Carbajal, who represents the 24th Congressional District of California, was invited by friend and associate, Bob Handy.

“[Our students] are going to be thrilled to know that the Congressman has taken the time and care to make this visit,” Santa Ynez Valley Charter School Director John Dewey said in a press release regarding the event.

In addition to presenting the flag, the Congressman will share his personal story about how he became involved in politics.

Carbajal will also award a Congressional certificate in recognizing the school’s 21st year.

