Repair crews discover body along Hwy 1 in Monterey Co.

The discovery of a body along Highway 1 in Monterey County has halted repair work along the Big Sur coast.

Caltrans says workers called 911 immediately after discovering the body in the Rat Creek area around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. Investigators say the body is of a female.

According to NBC affiliate KSBW, authorities believe the body has been there for a while.

Caltrans says repair work on the portion of the roadway that was washed away during a storm earlier this year has been suspended under the direction of law enforcement. It's unknown when work will resume.

No other information was immediately available.

