Repair crews discover body along Hwy 1 in Monterey Co.

Crews clear storm debris from Rat Creek in Big Sur on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. In late January, a winter storm caused a debris flow that rushed down the creek, washing out a section of Highway 1.
Posted at 5:53 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 02:13:39-04

The discovery of a body along Highway 1 in Monterey County has halted repair work along the Big Sur coast.

Caltrans says workers called 911 immediately after discovering the body in the Rat Creek area around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. Investigators say the body is of a female.

According to NBC affiliate KSBW, authorities believe the body has been there for a while.

Caltrans says repair work on the portion of the roadway that was washed away during a storm earlier this year has been suspended under the direction of law enforcement. It's unknown when work will resume.

No other information was immediately available.

