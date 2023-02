Work to repair a portion of Highway 1 near Lompoc washed away by the latest storm is expected to take a few weeks to complete.

Caltrans says 24/7 one-way traffic control will be in place along the highway a half mile north of Jalama Road until the road is fixed.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. Delays are not expected to last longer than 20 minutes.

Caltrans says a full closure of the highway in the area may be needed at times during the repair work.