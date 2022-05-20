Replica weapon found in backpack at Grover Beach elementary school

A replica weapon was found in a student’s backpack at Fairgrove Elementary School Thursday.

A letter sent out to parents following the incident said the school notified law enforcement after students reported seeing what they thought was a weapon in another student’s backpack.

The letter says the students told adults “who took immediate action.”

Law enforcement reportedly conducted a thorough investigation and determined the weapon seen was a replica.

“Our students did the right thing,” the letter stated, while reminding people that replica weapons are also not allowed on campus.

The school is located on the 2100 block of The Pike in Grover Beach.