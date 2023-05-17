Report: Man arrested following incident at Prince Harry's Montecito home

A 29-year-old Lake Elsinore man is facing prowling charges following an incident that reportedly took place outside the Montecito home of Prince Harry and Meghan.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 700 block of Rockbridge Road around 2:11 a.m. Monday to reports of a man who had been detained at a service entrance.

The sheriff’s office says the man, identified as Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, was placed under citizen’s arrest for misdemeanor stalking and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail. He was later released after posting $2,500 bond.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says after further investigation, it was determined the alleged violation was for misdemeanor prowling and not stalking.

The spokesperson would not confirm that the incident involved the home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but the Los Angeles Times says it was the Sussex’s staff who made the call to authorities.

On Wednesday, the couple’s office said Prince Harry and Meghan had been involved in a car chase in New York where they were followed by photographers after a charity event, according to the Associated Press.

It is not known whether Prince Harry or Meghan were at home in Montecito during the incident on Monday.