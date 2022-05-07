Report: Manufacturing industry booming in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara metro area

From snorkeling gear to COVID-19 test kit materials, the Santa Maria manufacturing industry covers it all. A recent report by the research site ConstructionCoverage.com shows the manufacturing industry is booming in the Santa Maria-Santa Barbara metro area.

According to the report, from 2010 to 2020, the Santa Maria-Santa Barbara metro area experienced a 6.2% increase in manufacturing employment and 49.6% increase in manufacturing GDP.

Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Glenn Morris says the growth could be attributed to the number of companies relocating or consolidating in the Santa Maria area.

"Maybe they had facilities in different parts of the state and they've moved all of that work here to a facility in Santa Maria," Morris said.

Companies such as Safran and Hardy Diagnostics are some of the biggest manufacturing employers in the area.

"These are usually very good-paying jobs, and they offer jobs across the educational and skill spectrum," Morris said.

These companies are also boosting the gross domestic product for the area.

"They may be, you know, turning around and purchasing raw materials or additional services from other local businesses," Morris added.

Other findings in the report show the Santa Maria-Santa Barbara metro area made up nearly five-percent of the manufacturing share of total employment.