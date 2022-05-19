Report of couple over cliff in Pismo Beach unfounded, police say

Pismo Beach police say they received a report Wednesday afternoon that a couple may have fallen off a cliff near Spyglass Park.

Officers searched the area on foot and used a drone but did not find anyone in distress. To be sure, they called the California Highway Patrol to request that a helicopter fly over the area.

Police say they didn't find anyone who had fallen and it was determined that the person who made the report was in need of mental health treatment. That person was taken to a local hospital at their own request.