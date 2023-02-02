Report of shooting prompts lockdown at Lompoc High School

Lompoc High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to reports of shots fired in the area.

The lockdown at the school, located on the 500 block of W. College Ave., began around 12:24 p.m.

Police say the shooting took place on College Ave. between O and Q streets and that two suspects were seen running away after the shots were fired.

A resident who lives nearby tells KSBY she heard about four or five shots. Police said two shell casings had been recovered so far. There have been no reports of injuries.

Resident Alyssa Hayes says she witnessed the shooting.

"I saw one of them pull out the gun," she described. "I saw the barrel and they fired off four rounds at a guy in a tan coat, and they took off in the opposite direction heading towards Lompoc High and they split off from there."

While the lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m., police remained in the area.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.