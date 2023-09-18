Report of shots fired leads to arrest of San Luis Obispo man

A report of shots fired led to the arrest of a San Luis Obispo man over the weekend.

San Luis Obispo police say officers were called to the 1100 block of Montalban Street around 9:08 a.m. Sunday after people in the area reported hearing two gunshots before seeing a white car speed away.

During the investigation, police say the vehicle returned to the area and officers stopped the driver and searched the car, reportedly finding a “ghost gun” on the front passenger seat, an empty 30-round magazine and two spent shell casings.

The driver, identified by police as Ernest Samuel Chavez, Jr., 25, was arrested and booked on multiple charges, according to police, including suspicion of discharge of a firearm in a gross and negligent manner, possession of an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

Police say Chavez was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest, adding that it was the second DUI arrest for him within 10 years.

A search warrant was also obtained and later served at Chavez’s home. Police say they found a 30-round magazine in his bedroom, live unspent .223 caliber ammunition and spent shell casings, which were all seized.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Kemp at (805) 783-7765.