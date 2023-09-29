Watch Now
Report of shots fired prompts brief lockdown at Santa Maria High

KSBY
Posted at 12:54 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 16:29:26-04

UPDATE (1:28 p.m.) - A spokesperson with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says the lockdown was lifted around 12:50 p.m. and adds that school activities resumed as normal immediately after.

ORIGINAL STORY: Santa Maria High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown Friday afternoon due to a reported shooting in the area, according to Santa Maria police.

Police say the shots fired call came in around 12:30 p.m. for the 200 block of West Park, which is a few blocks north of the high school.

While the shooting was confirmed, police say there are no known victims at this time.

Police are still in the area investigating.

