Report of shots fired shuts down Hwy 101 near Santa Maria temporarily Sunday night

A report of gunshots shut down Highway 101 near the Santa Maria riverbed for a short time Sunday night.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were in the riverbed around 6:15 p.m. for an unrelated incident when they heard gunshots.

Additional deputies were requested at the scene along with the California Highway Patrol.

The sheriff’s office says while authorities worked to figure out where the shots came from, Highway 101 was closed for around 3-5 minutes.

The incident is still under investigation as the sheriff’s office says a thorough search did not lead to any suspects or victims being located.