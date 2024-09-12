Report of juvenile with gun prompts brief lockdown at San Marcos High School

San Marcos High School in the Santa Barbara area was locked down for a short time Wednesday morning following reports of someone with a gun.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. and located the juvenile mentioned in the initial report.

The sheriff’s office states deputies determined the campus located on the 4700 block of Hollister Avenue was safe and lifted the lockdown.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was in possession of a gun on campus.

The investigation is said to be ongoing.