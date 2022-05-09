Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: 1 in custody following lockdown at Santa Maria High

Police responded to reports of a student with a gun
SMHS police activity.jpg
KSBY
Police responded to reports of a student with a gun at Santa Maria High Monday
SMHS police activity.jpg
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 15:04:23-04

UPDATE (12 p.m.) - Santa Maria police say one student was taken into custody and the lockdown has been lifted.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District issued the following statement:

The Santa Maria High School Administration issued a lockdown today (Monday) at approximately 10:55a.m. as a precautionary measure after receiving a tip that there may be a weapon on campus. SMPD and school staff conducted a search with the individuals in question and determined the threat unfounded. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:50 a.m. All students and staff are safe and sound. Normal school activities have resumed.

—-

ORIGINAL STORY: Santa Maria High was placed on lockdown Monday morning following reports of a student with a gun, according to Santa Maria police.

Police say the call came in around 10:55 a.m.

As of 11:40 a.m., police said they had the suspected student detained and were expecting to lift the lockdown shortly.

They’d also requested assistance from a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office K9.

There have been no reports of a shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has not yet commented on the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png