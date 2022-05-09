UPDATE: 1 in custody following lockdown at Santa Maria High

UPDATE (12 p.m.) - Santa Maria police say one student was taken into custody and the lockdown has been lifted.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District issued the following statement:

The Santa Maria High School Administration issued a lockdown today (Monday) at approximately 10:55a.m. as a precautionary measure after receiving a tip that there may be a weapon on campus. SMPD and school staff conducted a search with the individuals in question and determined the threat unfounded. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:50 a.m. All students and staff are safe and sound. Normal school activities have resumed.





—-

ORIGINAL STORY: Santa Maria High was placed on lockdown Monday morning following reports of a student with a gun, according to Santa Maria police.

Police say the call came in around 10:55 a.m.

As of 11:40 a.m., police said they had the suspected student detained and were expecting to lift the lockdown shortly.

They’d also requested assistance from a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office K9.

There have been no reports of a shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has not yet commented on the incident.

