Report: PG&E requests extension for Diablo Canyon Power Plant funding

According to a report by Reuters, PG&E has asked the U.S. Department of Energy for an extension to apply for federal funds for the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

Reuters reports that in a letter to the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, the utility company said, “an extension is needed to provide PG&E the time to collect and analyze the information and prepare an application."

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission license for Diablo Canyon is set to expire in 2025.

Governor Gavin Newsom said in April that he is reconsidering the future of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

A group of scientists sent a letter to Jennifer Granhom, the Secretary of Energy, on Monday, supporting a proposed amendment that the group says would allow the power plant to stay open.

KSBY has reached out to PG&E to confirm the letter but have not received a confirmation yet.

