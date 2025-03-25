Report ranks Cal Poly #1 for academics

A new study ranks Cal Poly San Luis Obispo as number one for academics based on the school's programs and student outcomes.

In the RentCafe study, 235 college towns across the U.S. were analyzed in search of what matters to Gen Z students in 2025.

The study also shows Cal Poly is ranked as #14 nationwide as a "sought-after" college town for students looking for a genuine college experience.

"SLO is really great. We've got a farmers' market, there's so many things to do and so many of the different clubs on campus are incredible and they do a lot of outreach in the community. There's just so many really fun things about SLO and it's not too big and it's not too small," said second-year political science student Smaya Guido.

"I think just the friendly campus environment where everyone can talk to each other, a lot of community activities, which it seems like this place has from what I've heard and good stuff to do around the college town like go to the ocean," said Samuel Treme, who attends Oregon State but is visiting San Luis Obispo on spring break.

The report found that Gen Z is trading ivy-covered buildings for mountain views and an active outdoor lifestyle.