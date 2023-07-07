Reported stolen vehicle from Fresno involved in serious injury crash in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Police responded to reports of a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 46 and Union Road.

When officers arrived they found a two-vehicle collision involving a Kia and semi-truck and trailer.

First responders say the 18-year-old male driver of the Kia and the passenger were found unconscious in the vehicle.

Paso Robles fire officials used specialized equipment to extricate both of them from the Kia and transport them to the hospital for treatment of major injuries.

The driver of the truck and trailer was not injured.

Police say an investigation revealed the Kia was reported stolen out of Fresno. It is not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

Police are not revealing the names of the parties involved at this time.

Traffic on Highway 46 was affected for about one hour while emergency personnel cleared the roadway.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.