Initial reports of a fire near Camp Roberts came in at around 3:40 PM.

According to CHP SLO’s traffic incident page, smoke was seen near the Salinas Riverbed.

CAL Fire SLO confirmed units are assisting crews in that area.

In videos and photos sent in by viewers, you can see a plume of smoke and flames along the roadway.

No word on acreage.

This is a developing story.