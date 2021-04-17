UPDATE: Rescue crews unable to locate couple swept out to sea in Pismo Beach

UPDATE (4:47 p.m.) - Search and rescue crews have called off the search for the couple.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, it is assumed the couple made it back to shore.

----

ORIGINAL STORY (3:13 p.m.) - Rescue swimmers are attempting to locate a couple reportedly swept out to sea in Pismo Beach.

According to CAL FIRE SLO officials, a woman standing on a cliff was swept out to sea near Inn at the Cove on Price St. around 3 p.m.

Initial reports said the man with her jumped in after her to try and save her.

Around 3:45 p.m., beachgoers reported that the couple made it to shore near a cove surrounded by water.

Rescue swimmers and boats went out to the cove, but have been unable to locate them.

CHP's H70 as well as the Port San Luis Harbor Patrol are still searching for the couple.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.

