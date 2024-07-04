Rescue underway of people trapped in vehicle over side of Hwy 46 outside Cayucos

Crews are working to rescue two people said to be in a vehicle that went over the side of Highway 46 outside Cayucos Thursday.

The call came in shortly before 3:13 p.m. for an area near the Morro Rock viewpoint off the highway.

Initial reports into the California Highway Patrol were that a Tesla was 200 feet over the side.

As of 4:15 p.m., CAL FIRE reported that two medical helicopters had been dispatched to the scene and that rescuers were still trying to make contact with the people inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.